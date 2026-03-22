Calvarese: "Torino v Milan? VAR is now intervening at random. They should show all the camera angles on TV"

The penalty incident in the Milan v Torino match, which led referee Fourneau to award a penalty following an on-field review for contact in the Rossoneri box between Simeone and Pavlovic, continues to spark debate, with even expert pundits and former referees taking a stand against the decisions not so much of the referee on the pitch, but rather against the VAR room, where Nasca and Maresca chose to overrule the referee





Among them is former referee Giampaolo Calvarese, who has long been commenting on the most controversial refereeing decisions in Serie A and beyond via his Instagram page.



