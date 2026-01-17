Getty/Goal
‘Calm down!’ - Roy Keane reacts as Daniel Sturridge urges Man Utd to make Michael Carrick their permanent manager after derby victory
Man Utd warned off Carrick in long term
After Ruben Amorim was sacked earlier this month, United moved to appoint Carrick for the rest of the campaign. In the lead-up to the Manchester derby, United legend Gary Neville insisted the ex-Middlesbrough boss was not the right man to lead the Old Trafford outfit forward in the long term. In the summer, the former right-back felt that Thomas Tuchel or Carlo Ancelotti were good names to take the club forward.
He said on Stick to Football: "I hope he does really well. There cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond this season, for Michael and for the club.
"If he wins every game, look, we could be sat here in the season where he’s done unbelievably well, and we’re always thinking the fans are up and they’re in the Champions League places, fifth or whatever.
"It could happen if there’s a good run, and we could all be getting swayed with it. I honestly feel like (you have to look at others) at the end of the season when you’ve got (Mauricio) Pochettino, (Thomas) Tuchel, and (Carlo) Ancelotti."
Man Utd beat Man City in style
Following their commanding win over City on Saturday, Carrick was full of praise for his players after picking up all three points. He added that United put so much into this contest and admitted this was a "special day" all round.
"There was so much good in the day. I think I was interested going into the game about how it would come together. It's been a compressed prep, there's been changes and it's not always easy for players to deal with that. So we were well aware of how much information we could give them, how much we had to get a balance on that and simplifying it as much as we could," he told BBC Match of the Day. "They're an unbelievable team, they make you work so hard for so many things within the game that we had to be aware of. The boys took it on so, so well and were able to control that emotionally. I just felt like they were really desperate to do well, the boys. If anything, I was worried about the desperation over-spilling and making bad decisions because you're so keen, but they managed it so well. To put on a performance like that today, it was a special day. It was a nice feeling."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Keane rubbishes Sturridge claim
Due to the manner of United's victory over their local rivals, many may be swept up in the excitement of the day. Neville may have softened his stance off the back of this display and former England striker Sturridge didn't think it was a bad idea to appoint Carrick permanently.
He said on Sky Sports: "Why not? Why do you need to look elsewhere?"
Keane, though, stressed that Carrick has been in charge for a matter of days and City were far from their best at Old Trafford.
He replied: "He’s only been there for three days...it was the dream scenario for him. Everyone’s available. You’ve got Manchester City at home, who have been a little off. You could have had a man sent off – timing and a little bit of luck, they’ve made the most of it. He’s only been there for three days...it was the dream scenario for him. Everyone’s available. You’ve got Manchester City at home, who have been a little off. You could have had a man sent off – timing and a little bit of luck, they’ve made the most of it."
When Sturridge said he was "calm", Keane replied: "Calm down even more. You’re saying give him the job!"
Man Utd told to aim for top four
The result saw United close the gap to fourth-placed Liverpool to a point but next up they travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal next weekend. Although they have been very up and down this season, Keane believes Carrick should aim to secure Champions League football next season for United.
"What’s his target, to finish fourth?" Keane said. "Well, that’s what United should be thinking. We shouldn’t be sitting there scratching our heads, going, ‘could United fourth?’ Fourth is a realistic target. The last few months we have been saying, because of the way the league is at the moment, there’s a chance for United to finish fourth. It’s not miracles we’re talking about here. And if he gets to fourth, and he doesn’t get the [permanent] job, it’ll still lead Carrick to get another job somewhere, because people look and listen to how he has handled himself. He’s been great. He’s been cool and United played a positive way. But most people who would have took this job today would have played that way."
