Caleb Wiley: Future USMNT star that Chelsea are hoping can become the next Alphonso Davies

The 19-year-old is close to completing a move to Stamford Bridge in the coming days after emerging as one of the top talents in MLS

The city of Atlanta is set to become the center of American soccer, if it isn't already. The local MLS club, Atlanta United, routinely boasts one of the largest crowds in the world. Mercedez-Benz Stadium recently hosted two Copa America matches, including the opening game featuring Lionel Messi's Argentina. And, in the coming years, U.S. Soccer will establish its home base in the city with a new training complex.

Just a few short years ago, that was all unfathomable. At that time, there was no massive stadium, no big crowds, no Atlanta United. There was no soccer culture in the city, just hope. And, it was at that time, that an 11-year-old Caleb Wiley joined up with Atlanta United's academy ahead of the team's inaugural season.

Now 19, Wiley is set to leave his hometown as the club's first true homegrown star. Having gone from the academy to the reserves and, now, all the way to the first team, he's a true local success story. Atlanta United has already produced one Premier League star in Miguel Almiron but, having shown his enormous potential in MLS, Wiley is hoping that he too can make a name for himself in the world's biggest league with one of Europe' biggest clubs.

He'll be leaving one massive city for another, swapping Atlanta for London and his hometown's red and black for the famous Chelsea blue. By signing Wiley, Chelsea are betting on his future and, based on what we've seen, it's not a bad bet to make.

But who is Wiley and why are Chelsea spending £8.5 million ($10.9m) to sign him? GOAL has you covered with all you need to know about the American teenager...