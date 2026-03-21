Calafiori: "Italy are the better side; if we make it to the World Cup, we can take on anyone"

Riccardo Calafiori sounds the charge for Italy.
Ahead of next Thursday’s semi-final against Northern Ireland in Bergamo, the Arsenal defender said in an interview with SportWeek, the weekly magazine on sale on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “How do I feel about the play-offs? Positive. We’re fired up and have a huge desire to go to the World Cup. I can’t wait to get to Coverciano to spend plenty of time with my teammates. Our history teaches us that, if we can pull together as a team, we can take on anyone. Even in America: if we get there, anything could happen.”
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