BVB faces a major dilemma: Nico Schlotterbeck is reportedly the subject of a concrete transfer enquiry

During an appearance in the mixed zone following the German national team’s friendly against Ghana on Monday, Schlotterbeck dismissed reports of an imminent contract extension at BVB as pure fiction – and he did so in no uncertain terms.

Bild and Sky had previously claimed that Schlotterbeck would extend his contract, which runs until 2027, upon his return from the DFB squad, stating that everything had been settled apart from the final details. “Unfortunately, we’re not that far along. I negotiated at length with Sebastian (Kehl, ed.), who is no longer there,” said Schlotterbeck.

According to Sky, a meeting is said to have taken place on Wednesday with Kehl’s successor, Ole Book, during which Schlotterbeck reportedly sought to improve the terms negotiated with Kehl in his favour. Accordingly, the centre-back is said to have wanted to renegotiate his salary and, in particular, his release clause.