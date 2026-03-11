It's hard to overstate how big a blow it would be for City to lose Shaw. Her importance to the team is evident just in the numbers, with 108 goals scored in just 128 games in all competitions since she joined the club back in 2020. It's worth noting that when City failed to get over the line in the 2023-24 WSL title race, when they looked nailed on to do so, Shaw's absence through injury was a big reason they didn't. That's without even digging into all the other work the 29-year-old does for this team off the ball, defensively and in the attacking build-up.

To lose her to a league rival would be even more devastating. City have underwhelmed in the WSL in recent times, as evidenced by their 10-year wait for a second title, but have made significant progress this term when it comes to making up that ground. To see Shaw leave to join Chelsea, though, and especially if it is down to investment lagging behind their rivals, would raise serious questions about the team's ability to kick on from here.