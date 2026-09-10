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Bryan Mbeumo reflects on journey from Ligue 2 to Champions League debut with Manchester United
Mbeumo savours dream European milestone
Bryan Mbeumo is set to achieve a career landmark on Thursday evening when Manchester United host Sabah in their UEFA Champions League group opener. The Cameroonian forward joined manager Michael Carrick in the pre-match press conference to reflect on his rapid rise through European football.
Having started his senior career in Ligue 2 with Troyes, Mbeumo described stepping onto Europe's grandest stage as a massive personal reward.
The 27-year-old expressed immense excitement at finally competing against top-tier continental opposition.
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Forward validates Old Trafford transfer decision
When asked whether playing in the Champions League justifies his decision to join Manchester United last summer over other suitors, Mbeumo insisted he never doubted the club's trajectory. He revealed that personal messages from senior players before his arrival convinced him of Old Trafford's potential.
Mbeumo felt an immediate connection with the squad, which fueled his belief that they could achieve great things together.
"Coming from Ligue 2 in France to such a big club here and playing in the Champions League is a massive reward," Mbeumo stated. "I knew I could have good connections with the guys here and I was really convinced that we could achieve something good."
Versatile attacker unfazed by positional changes
Mbeumo responded light-heartedly after Carrick teased him about his tactical preferences, explaining that he feels comfortable operating across any attacking role. Having played centrally and out wide throughout his career, the forward reiterated that performance matters far more than position.
After netting two goals in his last two outings, Mbeumo demonstrated his readiness to drive United's attack against Sabah.
"I can perform whether I play centrally or wide, so it doesn't really matter," Mbeumo noted. "As long as I can play and perform for the team, I'm happy."
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Mbeumo prepares for historic Sabah encounter
Admitting that he used to watch the Champions League draw as a supporter on television, Mbeumo is now eager to experience the electric atmosphere under the Old Trafford floodlights. He expects a stern test against debuting Azerbaijani champions Sabah.
United intend to deliver a decisive performance to kickstart their European campaign on a winning note.
Mbeumo concluded: "Every country and every team is different, and it is always good to go there and test yourself at this level."
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