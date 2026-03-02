Bruno Fernandes crowned as player of the season by Gary Lineker as ex-England striker names just TWO rivals who can beat Man Utd captain to top award

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker was unequivocal in his praise for the United skipper, suggesting he is currently the frontrunner for the division's individual honours. Lineker stated: "You see him on the left wing, you see him on the right wing… what a brain! I think he’s the player of the season for me. I know they’ll probably give it to someone that’s going to win something. For me, it’s probably him or maybe Declan Rice if Arsenal go on and manage to clinch the title."

The former England striker acknowledged that while team success often dictates where the awards go, Fernandes’ individual brilliance cannot be ignored. Lineker added: "I suppose the only other one, if he came back and started banging in all the goals and won City the title, it might be Erling Haaland again. But at the moment, for me, to do what he’s done this season… and he was still the standout player even when they were going through a rotten spell when they were really struggling under Ruben Amorim. I think he’s got such a great footballing brain and technique. What a player, what a player!"