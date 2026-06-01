‘I wanted to have won more’ - Bruno Fernandes in Man Utd trophy admission as record-breaking Red Devils captain clings to Premier League title dream

United captain Fernandes has conceded that he expected to have more medals in his collection by this stage of his career in Manchester. The 31-year-old, who was recently named the Premier League Player of the Season, has lifted two domestic cups during his tenure but remains hungry for the game's biggest prizes.

"Obviously, I wanted to have won more; it wasn't quite what I had expected for myself and for the club," Fernandes told ESPN. "But I had very good times. We managed to reach some finals; some of them we won, others we didn't. But my goal has always been to win the biggest competitions, and the Premier League is part of it. And I still have that dream in me, and I hope to achieve it."