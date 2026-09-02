Bruno Fernandes reveals he used to be a CENTRE-BACK & claims he outpaced Man Utd team-mate Benjamin Sesko in training

The modern Premier League is widely regarded as the most physically demanding division in world football, requiring elite athletes to constantly push their physical boundaries. While United rely heavily on the creative ingenuity and technical brilliance of their captain, his path to becoming one of Europe's premier playmakers was forged in an unlikely position.

Before establishing himself as a prolific attacking force, Fernandes had to rely on his footballing intelligence to survive against much larger opponents. The Portuguese international has always displayed a tenacious edge at Old Trafford, a trait that stems directly from his formative years navigating the sport as an undersized defender.

Fresh off being crowned PFA Players' Player of the Year, the United skipper sat down to explore this unique journey. Joining former striker Adebayo Akinfenwa for an exclusive chat on a special edition of the Beast Mode Podcast, Fernandes shed light on his early days in football and his ongoing desire to test himself against the physical specimens in the modern game.