Brits Abroad: Harry Kane fluffs lines in Der Klassiker as Jude Bellingham helps 10-man Real Madrid survive Kylian Mbappe's moment of madness and Jesse Lingard nets crucial goal for FC Seoul

GOAL brings you all the major takeaways from British stars playing overseas, including the current England captain and Los Blancos' star midfielder

There are still a few weeks left in the 2024-25 campaign, but the key narratives have already been wrapped up in England and Scotland. Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the Premier League summit by beating West Ham on Sunday, while Ipswich and Leicester both failed to win yet again, meaning it's now inevitable they will join doomed Southampton in dropping straight back down to the Championship.

In the Scottish Premiership, meanwhile, first-placed Celtic extended their lead over Rangers to 15 points, and although their arch-rival's last-gasp draw at Aberdeen forced the Hoops to cancel their title party, it won't be delayed for very long. British fans will, therefore, be deprived of a dramatic end to the campaign as most teams start shuffling their line ups and planning in earnest for next season.

Fortunately, there is plenty still at stake in Europe's other major leagues, and indeed in those on different continents. A host of homegrown stars currently plying their trades outside of Britain are being called upon to deliver as their clubs bid to finish on a high, and in the cases of England team-mates Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, with some silverware.

Kane did himself no favours in that regard on his latest outing for Bayern Munich, but Bellingham certainly stepped up for Madrid in their time of need. One Scottish star also made a decisive impact in La Liga this week, while another managed to do what Kane could not for his Bundesliga employers, and GOAL is on hand to shine a light on all of these expats in our latest edition of Brits Abroad...