Brits Abroad: Harry Kane heads Bayern Munich closer to Bundesliga title but fiery Jude Bellingham draws a blank in Real Madrid loss & Ivan Toney is denied Al-Ahli hero's moment by Karim Benzema

GOAL provides you the latest on Britain's stars playing overseas, including the England captain and Los Blancos' favourite Galactico

We're into week two of GOAL's Brits Abroad series, shining a light on the United Kingdom's finest exports playing their football elsewhere in the world. It does what it says on the tin.

With more and more homegrown stars choosing to take their talents across the globe, it's proving a tricky challenge trying to whittle them all down into one concise roundup. For example, Oli McBurnie scoring his first La Liga goal for Las Palmas - at the 26th time of asking - has been reduced to a mere footnote, such has been the busyness of his British compatriots. Sorry, Oli.

McBurnie's loss is the gain of several others however, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham enduring mixed fortunes with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively, while this week we take our first venture outside of Europe to see how an England international striker is getting on. Meanwhile, there's another Brit shining in La Liga and plenty more going on at AC Milan's house of English expats. Let's dive in...