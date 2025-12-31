Brighton agree surprise deal to re-sign Pascal Gross from Borussia Dortmund just a year after selling Germany international

In a new report from transfer guru Romano, Brighton have reportedly reached an agreement with Dortmund to sign Gross on a permanent basis. The report claims the 34-year-old’s return to East Sussex is “imminent” and that a medical is due to take place in the next 48 hours.

The news comes after Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler revealed earlier in December that he and the club’s hierarchy had held discussions over the possibility of making new additions to his squad next month.

“We have [had talks], definitely, because we have regular exchanges,” Hurzeler said before his side’s 2-1 loss at Premier League leaders Arsenal last Saturday. “We always try to understand what is best for the club, to understand what is best for individual players. And, yeah, the transfer market will be open and let’s see if we will be active.”

And when pressed on whether there are any specific areas of the squad he is looking to strengthen in January, Brighton boss Hurzeler preferred to remain coy, saying: “No, I won’t say.”