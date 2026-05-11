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'Goes back a long way' - Brendan Rodgers explains Cristiano Ronaldo 'connection' after viral embrace between Al-Nassr superstar & Al-Qadsiah manager
A bond beyond the pitch
The images of Rodgers and Ronaldo sharing a deep conversation and a hug before Al-Nassr’s shock 3-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah quickly circled on social media. Despite the intensity of the match, the mutual respect between the two figures was evident, prompted by a relationship that the former Leicester City and Liverpool manager says was forged decades ago during their time in England.
Rodgers, now leading the charge at Al-Qadsiah, explained that the interaction was far more than a simple sporting pleasantry. "Our connection goes back a long way," Rodgers told Al-Qadsiah's official media channels. "When I was a young coach at Chelsea, my mother was at a Chelsea game against Manchester United and wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, who was her favourite player at the time, even though I worked for Chelsea."
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Ronaldo's touch of class
The Northern Irishman went on to detail a moment of genuine kindness from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner that occurred early in his Manchester United career. Rodgers recalled how the Portuguese superstar went out of his way to make his mother's day, a gesture that left a lasting impression on the coach.
Reflecting on the meeting, Rodgers added: "I spoke to Cristiano after the game to see if he could greet my mother, and he did. My mother is no longer with me, she passed away in 2010, but when he met her that day, it meant everything to me and her. He spent some time with her, took a picture, said very kind words to her, and that has always stayed with me. Our connection since that moment has always remained strong."
The impact of CR7 in Saudi Arabia
While Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening during the game, Rodgers was quick to praise the veteran's influence on the growth of football within the region. He credited the 41-year-old as the primary catalyst for the influx of world-class talent currently plying their trade in the Gulf state.
"He has done incredible things in his career, he’s probably the reason why so many people from Europe and all over the world are here in Saudi Arabia," Rodgers added. "But I’ll never forget that moment, because it was a really special moment for my mother and obviously for me, and I’ve never forgotten it. My mother was not a Manchester United fan, but a football fan. She knew what a good player was."
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Title race takes a twist
Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah side managed to halt Al-Nassr's incredible 20-game winning streak, blowing the title race wide open. The defeat served as a major blow to Ronaldo’s quest for his maiden Saudi Pro League title, especially with Al-Hilal lurking just behind with a game in hand. However, Al-Nassr have since bounced back with a vital 4-2 victory over Al-Shabab, setting the stage for a potentially title-deciding showdown against their title rivals Al-Hilal this Thursday.