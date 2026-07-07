'The pain is great' - Carlo Ancelotti vows to continue as Brazil boss despite bitterly disappointing World Cup exit

Despite mounting public pressure following Brazil's early elimination, the 67-year-old manager immediately took to social media to quieten speculation over his future and assert his determination to stay. Ancelotti stated on X: "Today the pain is great. But the trust in what we are building does not change. We will continue working for our National Team. Always together. Always Brazil!"

This stance was fully backed by national team coordinator Rodrigo Caetano, who called for calm to maintain the squad's stability. He said: "It is now up to us to emphasise the need for a cycle that proceeds normally, with a little more calmness; continuing our work with the coach through the 2030 World Cup while making the necessary adjustments. May we have at least a minimum of tranquillity to move forward and prepare for the next World Cup.

"Obviously, we're still picking up the pieces. Everyone is very sad, frustrated, and disappointed - the players, the staff and the coaching staff. On the other hand, we can't dismiss the time we spent together. Specifically those 38 days during which the players, all of us, and you all had the opportunity to witness their level of commitment and professionalism - from the first day to the last."