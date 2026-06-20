Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Brazil player ratings GOAL
Tom Hindle

Brazil player ratings vs Haiti: Vinicius Jr takes charge as Matheus Cunha double helps Selecao rediscover swagger in record-setting win

Player ratings
FEATURES
Brazil vs Haiti
Brazil
Haiti
World Cup

PHILADELPHIA -- Matheus Cunha proved his credentials up front, and Vinicius Jr had a hand in all three goals as Brazil found their stride at the World Cup with a 3-0 win over Haiti. The Real Madrid winger was at his devastating best, scoring and assisting, and has the Selecao well-positioned to top Group C. Haiti, for all of their efforts, are eliminated from the tournament in their first appearance since 1974.

For Brazil, this was a night to remember - and perhaps the first real sign of life after months of uncertainty. Following a long stretch of beta-testing, underwhelming performances, and false starts, the Selecao finally found something resembling World Cup swagger. They made history in the process, too, moving back ahead of Germany as the highest-scoring nation in World Cup history. The signs came early. In the 12th minute, Bruno Guimaraes slipped in Raphinha, who lashed home what would have been a lovely opener, only for the offside flag to cut the celebration short.

It came 10 minutes later - and was far less visually appealing. Vinicius' shot was parried by the keeper. Hannes Delcroix attempted to clear, but his slide found the leg of Cunha, who bundled the ball over the line. Cunha's second was a wonderfully worked thing. Vinicius found Cunha, who ran off the shoulder of the last defender and fired home.

"We will put Vinicius more to the inside. Rayan was playing on the outside, which he did very well. Vinicius is dangerous... adept in the center of the field... he can change his position and the others can adjust," Ancelotti said.

There was time for one more before the half. Vinicius grabbed it. Lucas Paqueta lifted a ball into a concerningly large patch of space. Vinicius scampered into it and tucked into the bottom corner. The only real worry was a presumptive hamstring injury sustained by Raphinha, which will certainly be a major concern for Ancelotti.

"We need to assess Raphinha's situation. We will see tomorrow. For now, we don't know what happened," Ancelotti said.

The second half didn't quite deliver on drama. Brazil rotated heavily, introducing Endrick and Gabriel Martinelli - the former receiving a rousing ovation from the Brazil-heavy crowd. He thought he had a goal to his name, but saw it ruled off due to offside after a clever finish.

Haiti, for their part, never truly buckled. They haven't been at a World Cup since 1974, but didn't look like a team unfamiliar with the biggest of stages. Brazil, in fairness, just had more quality.

"They came close compared to the first half. We also had opportunities on counter-attacks. We could have played better with more intensity, yes, but on the other hand, you have to think about other matches at the World Cup, too," Ancelotti said.

For them, this could really be the start of something.

"It was what I expected from this match. Fewer mistakes, more effectiveness at forward and more control at the back. This was a good match, and of course, we have to improve," Ancelotti said.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Philadelphia Stadium...


  • Gabriel Brazil 2026Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (7/10):

    Rarely troubled. Made a couple of saves. Moved the ball well when he had to.

    Douglas Santos (6/10):

    Basically spent his evening covering when Vinicius elected not to put in any defensive work.

    Gabriel (7/10):

    Kept Haiti's attackers quiet with some defensive smarts. Had the most touches in the game.

    Marquinhos (7/10):

    Chipped in with defensive work when needed. Put in a couple of timely tackles.

    Danilo (6/10):

    Spent a lot of time holding width and keeping it tidy. Done once or twice on the wing, though.

    • Advertisement
  • Bruno Guimaraes Brazil 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (7/10):

    Plenty of dirty work in midfield. Played some nice passes, too. It's a weird unit, but the Newcastle man makes it work.

    Casemiro (5/10):

    Tried, and failed, to send a series of long balls - none of which really came off. A very sluggish midfield performance.

    Lucas Paqueta (8/10):

    Produced a lovely assist for Vinicius. Was vital in link-up play. Will be interesting to see how he functions in a world where Neymar is fit.

  • Raphinha Getty

    Attack

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Crucial in the run-up to the first goal. Assisted the second. Scored the third. Dangerous until subbed. Another top shift - and encouragement for the future?

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Bagged twice in the first half. His influence faded a bit in the second, but he made an impact all the same. Surely has to be the starter now.

    Raphinha (6/10):

    Lively for about 35 minutes before being removed with a suspected hamstring injury. Could be bad for his tournament hopes.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Carlo Ancelotti Brazil 2026Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Rayan (6/10):

    Replaced Raphinha late in the first half. Didn't offer much down the right.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Struck the bar with a nice curler. Created a good chance late on.

    Endrick (7/10):

    The crowd went nuts for his entry. Had a nice goal ruled out.

    Danilo (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Ederson (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Carlo Ancelotti (6/10):

    A much better night for the Italian. Got his guys playing in the first half and was able to rotate in the second.

How far will Brazil go at the World Cup?

2298 Votes
World Cup
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
World Cup
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
Haiti crest
Haiti
HAI