Bradley Barcola set for bumper PSG contract extension as Paris move to fend off Bayern Munich and Liverpool interest

Despite a mixed domestic campaign that saw an early exit from the Coupe de France, PSG have been formidable in Europe, most notably dismantling Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last 16. Barcola was the architect of that victory, netting two crucial goals to cement his status as one of the continent’s most exciting forwards. According to Paris Team, club advisor Luis Campos is now working behind the scenes to finalise a two-year extension that would tie the Frenchman to PSG until 2030. This proactive move is designed to repel advances from Liverpool and Bayern, both of whom have been monitoring the winger's rapid ascent since his £39m (€45m) move from Lyon in 2023.