Bradley Barcola praises PSG's 'benchmark' display against Chelsea after seven-goal Champions League thriller
Barcola breaks his European duck
The 23-year-old forward was clearly delighted after the final whistle, having finally ended a frustrating drought in front of goal. Before finding the net at the Parc des Princes, the former Lyon man had gone 17 matches in Europe's elite competition without a goal. His early strike provided the platform for Luis Enrique’s side to take full control of the contest and put one foot in the quarter-finals.
Barcola hails 'benchmark' display
Speaking to Canal+ after the match, Barcola reflected on the importance of the result and his own personal breakthrough. "We had prepared well for this match, we knew we had to put in intensity from the start, we scored very quickly. On a few small errors, we conceded goals, that's what needs to be corrected. Overall, it was very good. Physically, we have been very good for a little while, I don't think that was the problem. Today, we were very good. We must continue like this," the winger explained.
The forward did not hide his relief at ending his scoring dry spell on such a massive occasion, adding: "I was happy, I work to score in the Champions League, that goal feels good, I am very happy. It's one of our benchmark displays this season. We are going to build on what we did today for the return match because it's not over. It was a very good match tonight."
Mentality over mistakes
Though Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen’s catastrophic passing error allowed Vitinha to make it 2-2, substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia insisted PSG’s massive win wasn't just handed to them. Coming off the bench to score a late double, the Georgian winger credited the late onslaught to the team's relentless desire rather than Chelsea's misfortune. "Even if we are leading 3-2 or 4-2 we always want to score more," Kvaratskhelia told the club's official website. "I think we won because we wanted it so much and fought right to the end."
Looking ahead to Stamford Bridge
With a commanding three-goal cushion, Luis Enrique's men will travel to London next week for the second leg full of confidence. While Chelsea face a monumental uphill battle to rescue their European campaign, PSG's ruthless edge and collective hunger suggest they are well-equipped to finish the job and march safely into the quarter-finals.
