'I had cramps in my first games!' – Bradley Barcola makes honest Premier League intensity admission

Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola offered an honest assessment of his physical adaptation to English football following his move from Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker highlighted the drastic contrast in running volume between Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

Barcola revealed that the non-stop pace of his initial matches for the Reds resulted in physical fatigue and muscle cramps.

However, the French international insisted that taking on a higher physical challenge was the primary reason for his move.