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'A threat always!' – Bradley Barcola reacts to sensational hat-trick performance against LASK
Barcola shines with maiden Liverpool hat-trick
Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola announced himself on the European stage for the Reds with a lethal hat-trick during a wild 6-3 victory against LASK at Raiffeisen Arena. The summer signing opened his goalscoring account for the club with a brilliant individual display in Austria.
Barcola struck twice in the first half before completing his treble after the break to keep Liverpool perfect in the Champions League league phase.
His dominant performance earned him the Player of the Match award from UEFA's Technical Observer Group for his clinical finishing and line-breaking runs.
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Iraola delighted with winger's confidence and impact
Speaking after the nine-goal spectacle, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola praised Barcola’s sharpness and chemistry alongside Florian Wirtz. "I'm really happy for Bradley because you were asking me yesterday about him not making the numbers," Iraola said.
"I think both of them today played really, really well. I think they made a difference."
"Bradley apart from the hat-trick, I think he was a threat always – one-v-one, threatening in behind. I think he has to enjoy this because to score a hat-trick in the Champions League is always very difficult."
Historic away win backed by youthful energy
Barcola’s treble formed part of a historic night for Liverpool, who fielded their third-youngest starting XI in Champions League history with an average age of 24 years and 186 days. The 6-3 win marked only the third time the Reds have scored six or more away goals in a European fixture.
Ronald Araújo and Lewis Koumas also notched landmark maiden goals alongside a header from Jeremie Frimpong.
Despite LASK striking three times in a chaotic second half, Liverpool's attacking quality proved insurmountable for the host side.
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Focus shifts to busy domestic and European schedule
With six points secured from two continental fixtures, Barcola and Liverpool quickly turn their focus back to domestic matters with a trip to Brentford in less than three days.
Iraola highlighted the importance of relying on his entire squad during a demanding run of matches.
The Reds return to Anfield next Tuesday for another European test against Spanish side Villarreal, with Barcola aiming to maintain his electric form.
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