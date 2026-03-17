Bove scores his first goal for Watford a month after returning to action

On the day of the Champions League round of 16 second legs, the eyes (and hearts) of some Italian fans – whose teams were not competing in Europe – turned to the Championship, the English second tier, where two postponed matches from matchday 36 were being played tonight. One of the two fixtures was Watford v Wrexham, with former Fiorentina and Roma player Edoardo Bove on the home bench. Coming on in the closing stages of the match, the midfielder, born in 2002, scored his first English goal in stoppage time, sealing a 3-1 victory for his side. And a banner appeared in the stands: “Even though you left Roma, you’re not alone.” Then, at the end of the match, alone in the centre of the pitch, he bent his knees and, in his mind, retraced everything he had gone through to reach that goal.