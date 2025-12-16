Getty Images Sport
Bournemouth fear USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams suffered MCL injury in early exit against Manchester United
Injury sustained early in match
Adams sustained the injury while attempting to block a shot from Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha less than two minutes into the match. As both players made contact with the ball, Adams went to ground and signaled for medical assistance.
Bournemouth’s medical staff assessed Adams on the pitch and conducted tests on his left knee. He briefly attempted to continue but was unable to do so and was replaced by Alex Scott, walking off the field under his own power.
Iraola addresses Adams injury
“It’s the worst news from the game,” Iraola said after the match. “The knee twisted - I think it’s MCL - but we’ll check him and see if it is a small strain or something else. It’s not what you want in the second or third minute. To lose a player like him is massive.”
Midfield depth tested
Adams’ potential absence would leave Bournemouth short in central midfield, particularly with Lewis Cook unavailable. Scott filled the holding role following Adams’ departure, with Iraola noting the positional adjustment required after the early substitution.
"To lose a player like Tyler for us is massive, especially when you don't have Lewis Cook [suspended]. Alex [Scott] has to play in that holding midfield position, and he has done it really well, but it's bad news for us because Tyler is massive for us," Iraola said.
USMNT implications
The injury could affect the United States men’s national team, where Adams has served as captain under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The USMNT has friendly matches scheduled for early 2026, and Adams’ availability would depend on his recovery timeline.
Adams made his senior international debut in 2017 and has earned 43 caps.
