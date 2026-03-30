Bosnia: Italian soldier on training duty accused of being a "spy" – the case erupts

Meanwhile, defence sources have stated that theman was not a “spy”: he is reportedly an Italian soldier who, from the base located next to the football pitch, was on site simply watching the training session, with no connection to any other activities. These soldiers are engaged in European Union peacekeeping missions and are currently operating primarily within the Althea mission, to ensure security and support stability in the region. Following this, the Bosnia and Herzegovina Navy will file a complaint with the EUFOR mission: the image of the soldier perched on the small steps of the Bosnian stadium has gone viral across the country, even though he was most likely just a soldier who wanted to watch the training session, with no connection to Gattuso’s national team.