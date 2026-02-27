Borussia Dortmund rejected 'a lot of money' for Serhou Guirassy as agent reveals Bundesliga side's clear stance on future of 'guaranteed goalscorer'

The 29-year-old Guinea international, who has been the vital focal point for the Black and Yellows' attacking line since his arrival, became the primary target of an intense pursuit. An unnamed, wealthy suitor aggressively attempted to prize him away from Signal Iduna Park right in the middle of a demanding campaign.

In modern football, such lucrative mid-season offers are incredibly difficult to turn down, often testing a club's resolve. However, the Bundesliga giants made it abundantly clear that their overarching sporting ambitions and desire for on-pitch success far outweighed any immediate financial windfall. By swiftly and decisively shutting down the potential blockbuster transfer, Dortmund sent a clear signal to the rest of Europe regarding their immediate competitive priorities.