Borussia Dortmund players 'no longer want' Nuri Sahin in charge as Didi Hamann says new coach is under pressure after Real Madrid and Augsburg defeats Borussia Dortmund Augsburg Bundesliga Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool hero Didi Hamann believes Borussia Dortmund's players "no longer want" manager Nuri Sahan in charge after their loss to Augsburg.