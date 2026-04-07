Borussia Dortmund prepared for Nico Schlotterbeck exit as Bundesliga side target recently-crowned AFCON winner as replacement

The hierarchy at Signal Iduna Park is refusing to be caught off guard by a potential exodus in the heart of their defence. According to reports from Sky, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, the 19-year-old sensation currently plying his trade at Rennes. The youngster has emerged as a high-priority target for sporting director Ole Book as the club plans for a new era at the back.

Ait Boudlal is a player with his stock on the rise, having recently been crowned an Africa Cup of Nations winner following a unique set of circumstances involving Morocco and a legal ruling after the tournament. He was a part of the squad but was an unused substitute throughout, having made just one brief appearance for the senior team so far. Under contract in France until 2028, the defender is viewed as one of the most promising talents in Ligue 1, and Dortmund are eager to beat other European heavyweights to his signature before his valuation skyrockets further.



