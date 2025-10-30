Borussia Dortmund issue deadline on Nico Schlotterbeck contract decision as defender mulls over Bayern Munich interest

Dortmund have already begun contract negotiations with Schlotterbeck and his entourage, with the club adamant on keeping hold of their star centre-back. "We’ve been in discussions for quite some time," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl at the end of last month. “I can promise that we’re working on it. It’ll take a few more days. Not because he’s not convinced, but because he wants to find himself, wants to get into the rhythm and pursuing big goals – which hopefully are with Borussia Dortmund. I’m still very optimistic.”

While Schlotterbeck admits that "the appreciation is good on both sides," he is not quite ready to make a final decision on his future. "But it won’t be so early that I extend my contract. We’ll have talks now. I’ll sit down with Sebastian Kehl, make a plan, and then we’ll see what comes of it," the former Union Berlin defender told reporters at a press conference in September.

According to reports, Die Schwarzgelben are also ready to more than triple Schlotterbeck's wages in an attempt to secure his services in the long-term. The 25-year-old currently earns around €2.5 million per year. The new contract, which will see Schlotterbeck remain at the Westfalenstadion until 2030, will see him pocket a fixed salary worth €8 million annually, which could rise to €9m with bonuses and add-ons.

All things considered, Schlotterbeck is currently hesitant to commit his long-term future to Borussia Dortmund, preferring instead to take a wait-and-see approach. While the club is eager to secure a contract extension, the defender is understood to want more time before making a final decision, focusing on how his development and Dortmund’s progress unfold over the season.