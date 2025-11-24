Borussia Dortmund elect a new president as key figure voted into role after serving 20 years as chief executive

Before his election as president, Watzke stepped down from his role as CEO, a position he held for over two decades. In an emotional speech, he reflected on his tenure, which included steering the club through a near-bankruptcy in 2005, the bomb attack on the team bus in 2017, and the coronavirus pandemic. "We experienced wonderful days together, won five titles, and had seven more opportunities to win further titles. It was always extremely close; we were always incredibly near the top," Watzke stated, adding that the pandemic was "for me, the most difficult time."

As CEO, Watzke presented the financial report for the 2024-25 financial year, highlighting consolidated revenue of €526 million, an operating profit of €115.8m, and equity of €326m. He emphasised the club's financial stability, noting: "We have not taken on any debt for sporting success in these 20 years. That is exceptional."

Watzke also addressed the sensitive issue of abuse allegations against a former employee from the 1990s, expressing his "deepest sympathy" to the victims and promising a transparent investigation. "If there were any oversights – and there apparently were – then we will rectify them," he said.

