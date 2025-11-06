Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Napoli tracking Brazilian striker with €30m price tag amid bright start in Serie A

Hellas Verona forward Giovane, formerly of Corinthians, has become one of Serie A’s breakout names this season and his progress has not gone unnoticed across Europe. According to ESPN Brazil, scouts from Dortmund and Milan were in attendance at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium last weekend to watch the 21-year-old, who scored a superb goal in Verona’s 2-1 defeat to Inter. His confident display has positioned him as a potential target for several elite clubs ahead of the January 2026 transfer window.

Verona are said to value the Brazilian at around €30m (£25m/$33m), a remarkable rise given that he arrived from Corinthians on a free transfer just four months ago. Napoli and Inter have also joined the race, with all four clubs keen to secure a deal before his price climbs further.