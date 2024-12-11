The former Bologna boss was meant to make the Bianconeri more beautiful but they remain as ugly as they were under Massimiliano Allegri

Thiago Motta says that Juventus couldn't be facing Manchester City at a better time - and one can see what he means. Going into Wednesday's Champions League clash in Turin, the English titleholders are in their worst-ever run of form under Pep Guardiola, who says he might only have 12 outfield players in Turin.

However, Juve are hardly in great shape themselves. The injury-plagued Bianconeri may be the only unbeaten side in Serie A so far this season but they're still only sixth in the standings, having drawn nine of their 15 games.

Such a poor position might be tolerated if Juve were regularly reproducing the aesthetically-pleasing style of play that Motta so spectacularly and so successfully implemented at former club Bologna. However, the Old Lady of Italian football still looks as ugly and outdated as she was under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri, meaning Motta is under far more pressure than Pep right now...