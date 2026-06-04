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Chelsea lead tributes following death of their second all-time leading goalscorer Bobby Tambling
A Stamford Bridge icon passes away
The football world is in mourning following the announcement of the death of Tambling. The former Chelsea forward, who became a defining figure of the club's history during the 1960s, passed away at the age of 84. His former club Crosshaven confirmed the news in a touching statement, noting that the legendary marksman had been diagnosed with dementia in recent years.
Beyond his remarkable goal tally, Tambling was the face of Tommy Docherty’s thrilling, homegrown Chelsea squad as they rose to prominence. Recognising his monumental impact, the Blues shared an official tribute to the star who defined a decade at Stamford Bridge, stating: "Chelsea Football Club has very sadly lost one of our most legendary players with the passing of Bobby Tambling at the age of 84."
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The record that stood for decades
For 45 years, Tambling’s name sat at the very top of the Chelsea history books. He netted a sensational 202 goals in 370 appearances, a tally that seemed untouchable until the modern era. It was not until 2013 that Frank Lampard finally surpassed the total, though Tambling remains the club's all-time leading league goalscorer with 164 strikes to his name.
Lampard, who developed a close friendship with the man whose record he broke, previously wrote of his admiration for the striker. In the foreword for Tambling's autobiography, Lampard stated: "Bobby is a gentleman of football and Chelsea Football Club. If you want an ambassador, someone who shows what the club means and who transcends the generations, he is the man. It’s an absolute privilege to call you my mate."
Glory years and historic hauls
Tambling’s Chelsea career began in spectacular fashion when he scored on his debut as a 17-year-old against West Ham in 1959. He went on to become a cornerstone of the team, winning the League Cup in 1965 after scoring in the final against Leicester City. He also holds a unique club record for netting five goals in a single league match during a 6-2 demolition of Aston Villa in 1966.
Despite the individual accolades, Tambling remained humble about his achievements, often joking about replacing the departed Jimmy Greaves by saying he was "replacing the Rolls-Royce with an old banger." His pedigree extended to the international stage as well, where he earned three caps for England and scored a solitary goal against France, which he later cited as his favourite strike.
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Tributes from his second home
After leaving Chelsea and a short spell with Crystal Palace, Tambling moved to the Republic of Ireland, where he became a beloved figure in the Cork football scene. His impact was felt deeply at Crosshaven AFC, who released a heart-wrenching tribute to their former manager. On the social media platform X, the club shared their grief over the loss of a man they described as a "true Chelsea legend and an even more wonderful human being."
The Irish club added: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that Crosshaven AFC announce the passing of our dear friend and former manager, Bobby Tambling. His passion for football was absolutely infectious. Whether he was talking tactics, working on set pieces, or telling stories from his playing days (sometimes for the tenth time), you couldn't help but hang on every word. Bobby leaves an enormous hole in all our lives. We are all better, kinder, and richer for having known him."