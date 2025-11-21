USMNT and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic loves the big stage - and the Milan derby may be his next signature moment

It was September 23, 2024, and Christian Pulisic just needed half a yard. In fairness, it was all he had as Milan's clash with arch-rivals Inter had been a testy, ugly affair for the first eight minutes, the standard tug of war between two teams that were desperate not to lose.

And then Pulisic broke it open.

A tiny bit of green space formed in front of him as Inter adjusted their defensive structure. Pulisic put his head down, and from 30 yards away, weaved through the defense. He beat one man, accelerated past another, and shielded the ball away from a third before poking past Yann Sommer to give Milan a 1-0 lead. It was a memorable goal, and one of the more important in the derby's recent history. Milan would go on to win 2-1, and even if it was a season to forget, the Rossoneri had their signature win over the team they hate the most - with Pulisic as the clear architect.

But this was nothing new for the American. Indeed, Pulisic has, historically, relished playing in the Milan derby. His goalscoring record in it was admittedly poor at first, but in the last year, he has scored twice across three fixtures and turned in a starring role in the other. And ahead of the first Milan derby of the year, and coming off some well-earned rest, the American could yet make the difference in the historic fixture once again.