Bid rejected! Newcastle fail in ambitious £50m swoop for Premier League striker amid rival Chelsea interest
Newcastle United have seen a bold £50 million ($68m) offer for Brighton star Joao Pedro rejected, with Chelsea also circling the Brazilian forward. The Magpies are expected to return with an improved bid, but face stiff competition in the market for one of the Premier League’s most versatile and in-demand attackers.
- Newcastle's bid for Pedro rejected by Brighton
- Chelsea also interested in the Brighton attacker
- Brighton holding out for a transfer fee of £70m