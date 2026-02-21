Getty Images Sport
'We have been the best team in this league!' - Brentford boss Keith Andrews shrugs off defeat to Brighton with bold claim
Brentford's good run ended by Brighton
Brentford headed into Saturday's match after taking 20 points from their last 10 matches, the most of any side in the Premier League. Yet the Bees came unstuck against a Brighton side who were 2-0 up by the break. Gomez bagged the opener after Ferdi Kadioglu's effort had smashed against the woodwork before Welbeck made it 2-0 after a poor mistake by Nathan Collins. The defender had only just come onto the pitch, after replacing the injured Aaron Hickey, but made a hash of a clearance to present Welbeck with a glorious opportunity that he wasn't about to pass up.
Andrews makes bold Brentford claim
Andrews spoke about his team after the defeat and downplayed the loss. He pointed to his team's recent excellent record and refused to be too downbeat, telling BBC's Match of the Day: "I thought first half we didn't reach the levels we have done pretty consistently. We have been performing at a high level and today we didn't do that. Second half was a big improvement. We showed a lot in the second half. We couldn't quite take the opportunity early enough that would cause them problems. Overall it's a disappointing day. My overall message was we have been the best team in this league for the last 10 games and 45 minutes of football won't define what we have done or what we will do going forward."
Milner celebrates landmark
The game also saw Brighton star James Milner make his 654th Premier League appearance, breaking Gareth Barry's record, and he was happy to celebrate the occasion with all three points. He said: "Delighted for the win. It was such a must-win game for us today and I feel like recently we haven't had the luck and the results we probably deserved with the performances that we have put in. We put in a good performance at Villa last week and conceded in the last minute, so I'm delighted for the boys. The togetherness and fight we've shown to keep going, from the manager all the way through, to keep believing and hopefully that can set us up for a good, strong finish to the season."
Milner also spoke about his appearance record and was asked for the secret to his success, replying: "Hard work. The people around me. The sacrifices that family and friends have made all the way through. The people I have worked with, physios, the sports scientists, the players I have played with and learned from, right the way back to your Nigel Martyns and people like that all the way through to the young lads now that are young enough to be my children.
"But they keep you young and keep pushing and you just want to be there and help them and push them on to reach their potential as quickly as possible. It's a great bunch of lads, a great dressing room to be with and a great manager who I'm sure is going to have a massive career going forward. It's great to be working with this club and I'm absolutely delighted we got the win today."
What comes next?
Brentford will hope to bounce back next time out against struggling Burnley. The Clarets sit down in 19th place in the table but also caused a surprise on Saturday, scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a point away at Chelsea.
