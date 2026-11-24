The Black Friday madness is fast approaching, and Newcastle United is getting ready to drop some massive savings for the Toon Army. The club’s official Black Friday sale goes live to the general public on 20 November, giving you the perfect chance to bag a bargain.

There is no better time to grab a 2026-27 replica shirt, stock up on winter training gear or sort out your Christmas shopping early for the Geordie in your life.

Get your wishlist ready! Here’s a breakdown of the best deals and gear to look out for as soon as the general sale goes live.