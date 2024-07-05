'We have the best goalkeeper in the world!' - Lionel Messi lavishes praise on Emiliano Martinez after Aston Villa star spared his blushes during Argentina's penalty shootout victory over Ecuador
Lionel Messi has declared Emiliano Martinez 'the best goalkeeper in the world' after the Aston Villa star's latest heroics for Argentina.
- Martinez the hero in shootout victory
- Messi missed Argentina's first penalty
- Through to semi finals of Copa America