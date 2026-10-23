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Still ‘the best’ goalkeeper on the planet? Real Madrid No.1 Thibaut Courtois ranked against David Raya, Alisson, Gianluigi Donnarumma & Co by Belgium legend Philippe Albert
Trophies won with Atletico Madrid & Chelsea
His ability was first spotted at Genk, having made his first-team debut there at the age of 16, with Premier League giants Chelsea acquiring obvious potential when completing a €9 million (£8m/$10m) transfer in 2011.
The Blues had Petr Cech on their books at that point, leading to Courtois spending three successive seasons on loan at La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid. Regular game time in the Spanish capital - along with a Europa League triumph - served the giant shot-stopper well.
It was during his time with Atleti that a standing among the global elite was first taken up. After returning to Stamford Bridge, that reputation was enhanced. Courtois won two top-flight titles in England, the FA Cup and League Cup. He made 154 appearances across four seasons.
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A model of consistency for Real Madrid
Real Madrid then came calling in 2018, with a £35m ($47m) transfer fee changing hands. Once again, that deal has been made to look like quite the bargain. Courtois has been a model of consistency for the Blancos through 345 games.
Several other keepers have staked claims to the title of ‘best in the business’, including ex-Manchester City star Ederson and current Atletico No.1 Jan Oblak. Unai Simon has become a World Cup winner with Spain, keeping Arsenal’s Golden Glove winner Raya rooted to the benchin the process.
Who is the best goalkeeper in world football?
Is Courtois still the pick of the bunch? Albert may be slightly biased, but the former Belgium international - who was speaking in association with Casino26.ch - told GOAL when that question was put to him: “Thibaut, over the last 15 years, has been in the top three best goalkeepers in the world. And now, over the last seven, eight years, no one is better than him.
“He doesn't play in the national team at the moment. Senne Lammens is playing at the moment for the national team. Lammens is a good goalkeeper, but Thibaut is the best.
“It's always difficult to succeed a goalkeeper like this because every club he played for, he was important, he was tremendous. He won every trophy possible as a football player and he always did great things for every club he played for.
“I have a lot of respect for him and we were very lucky and we are still very lucky to have a goalkeeper like Thibaut who is playing for us.”
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Contender for major prizes & a new contract
Courtois is in the running to be named Best Goalkeeper at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. He is joined on that 10-man shortlist by Yassine Bounou, Joan García, Gregor Kobel, Emi Martínez, Edouard Mendy, Raya, Matvey Safonov, Simon, and Vozinha.
He previously picked up the Yashin Trophy in 2022, having been named The Best FIFA Goalkeeper in 2018. The legendary Belgian is now 34 years of age, but is considered to still have plenty of football left in and an extended contract at Santiago Bernabeu through to 2028 has been mooted.
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