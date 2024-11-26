The 30 best gift ideas for football fans

Gifts anyone will be happy to receive under the tree

Give them a gift they'll never forget, a once-in-a-lifetime helicopter ride to see the home grounds of some of the biggest teams in world football - including Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, Liverpool’s historic Anfield, or Newcastle’s famous St James’ Park.

The Boot Buddy is a super useful gadget to have in your kit bag. It's great for football boots but can be used equally as well on any footwear. Perfect for teens who are attending football training or just having a kickabout.

If anything will encourage kids to drink more water, it's this nifty collapsible football bottle. The bottle shrinks down to a tiny 200ml football but can be expanded to the full 550ml when needed.

If you need a special gift for someone in your life, it can seem impossible to know where to start. However, if one of the people on your list is a football fan, that makes matters a little easier. There are tonnes of gifts available related to the sport that will go down a treat. With infinite options out there, trawling the internet for the perfect gift can start to feel like a sport in itself.

Luckily, we've rounded up the best unique, fun, and thoughtful football gifts perfect for any occasion. There are nostalgic treats for older fans, football stories that will inspire young minds, and games guaranteed to bring out a competitive streak.

So, whether you're looking for a gift for your son or daughter, a holiday present for a parent, or perhaps even a treat for yourself, here are the 30 best gifts currently available for football fans.

If you're looking for gift ideas aimed at supporters of specific teams, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.