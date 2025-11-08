AFP
'Best football I've seen in years' - Bayern Munich made a 'statement' with dominant PSG win as Borussia Dortmund chief heaps praise on Vincent Kompany's 'truly great' team
BVB stalwart Watzke praises rivals Bayern
Watzke's comments are not to be ignored. He is the only executive who has managed to offer any real or sustained challenge to Bayern's dominance over German football over the past two decades. Originally appointed BVB's CEO in 2005, he turned around a perilous financial situation for the Black and Yellow before hiring the relatively untested Jurgen Klopp in 2008, leading to two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League final berth. Watzke stepped away from his role with Dortmund earlier this year and is now a director of the DFB.
For the 66-year-old to speak so glowingly of the club he chased for so long is a testament to how well Bayern are playing. Kompany's side established themselves as a true threat to this season's Champions League when they blew the reigning champions off the pitch at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Luis Diaz's brace and eventual dismissal headlined a frenetic first-half performance that saw the 34-time German champions dominate a PSG team that is widely regarded as the best in the world.
Parking any lingering professional enmity for Bayern, Watzke believes Bayern's scorching hot run of form is a boon for the Bundesliga on the world stage. Although he would still like to see greater competition domestically.
Watzke: Bayern played 'truly great football'
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports Deutschland, Watzke said his reaction to the game was: "A mixture of admiration and excitement. The first half was some of the best football I've seen in years. Of course, you can take yourself out of the game with a single mistake. In the end, it got a bit close.
"Winning in Paris, we managed that two years ago with Dortmund. But to win the game like that, so convincingly, especially with that statement in the first half – that was truly great football from Bayern Munich.
"We should be pleased internationally when a club like Bayern Munich represents the Bundesliga so brilliantly. Domestically, it would be nice if we could inject a bit more excitement into the game. But against this Bayern team, the way they're playing right now, that's difficult."
Bayern's dominance in numbers
Bayern's dominance has seen them sweep past all comers. Their 16 win streak to start a season is a record across all of Europe's top five leagues.
In their nine Bundesliga games, they have conceded just four goals, while scoring 33. Their goal difference of +29 is a record for any Bundesliga side through the first nine games of a new season. They are only the second side to win their first nine games of the season; the Bavarian giants also achieved the feat under Pep Guardiola in the 2015/16 season.
Their dominance has carried over to continental competition. Their 14 goals in the Champions League lead the competition after four game weeks. Across all competitions, they have generated 46.3xG.
Harry Kane has been central to their success. England's captain has bagged 22 goals and has featured in all 16 of Bayern's competitive fixtures this term.
Can Bayern add a European crown to their domestic dominance?
The relative weakness of Bayern's domestic rivals, including Watzke's former employers BVB, has left many commentators in Germany resigned to the Bundesliga crown returning to the Bavarian capital come season's end.
Kane and co.'s season will be appraised by their performance in the Champions League. Bayern's next fixture in the competition comes against the Premier League leaders, and fellow European front runners Arsenal. It promises to be a titanic matchup between the continent's two form sides to open the 2025/26 season.
Before that tie, Bayern travel to the German capital to take on a plucky Union Berlin side, before hosting perennial overachievers SC Freiburg in Munich after the international break.
