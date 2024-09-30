Thierry Henry, Bukayo Saka and the 25 best Arsenal players of the 21st century - ranked

The Gunners have won two Premier League titles and a host of other domestic honours since the year 2000 - but who were their best performers?

Arsenal began the 21st century as one of the best two teams in England. Twenty-five years on, they are in the same position. However, the years in between saw the club's fortunes fade considerably.

While the early 2000s represented one of the greatest eras in the Gunners' history, capped off by the iconic 2003-04 Invincibles season, the 2010s were characterised by disappointment as Arsene Wenger struggled to continue to weave his magic in a fast-changing footballing landscape.

At the end of that decade, the arrival of Mikel Arteta kickstarted the process of Arsenal returning to title-contender status, but that journey has been far from painless, with the Spaniard overseeing some of the toughest seasons in living memory.

But even when Arsenal have experienced lean times, there have always been plenty of amazing players to help keep fans entertained. From the mentality monsters who inspired the Premier League title-winning campaigns, to the new heroes who have helped restore the good times under Arteta more recently, GOAL ranks the absolute cream of the crop from the past quarter of a century...