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'I had no doubts!' - Bernardo Silva reveals TRUTH behind Real Madrid transfer
Official Madrid welcome
The Ciudad Real Madrid hosted the official welcoming ceremony for Silva this week. Club president Florentino Perez personally greeted the Portuguese midfielder in the boardroom to finalise the highly-anticipated transfer. Silva signed a two-year contract that will keep him in the Spanish capital until 30 June 2028. To mark the special occasion, the playmaker was presented with a replica of the stadium and a watch. The 32-year-old will wear the No.20 shirt as he embarks on his fresh chapter in Spain.
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A childhood dream
Speaking to Realmadrid TV after the ceremony, Silva could not hide his delight at joining the European heavyweights. The midfielder revealed that pulling on the famous white shirt had always been a long-held ambition.
"I am very happy," Silva admitted. "When you come here, you're in this room with the president, and they show you all the trophies. I already knew how great Real Madrid is, but you truly feel it in person. I am very happy to play for this club.
"Since I was a child, when you still don’t know if you will become a player or not, your dream is to play for a club like Real Madrid. To be here, to play for this club, to try to win trophies and follow Real Madrid’s winning path, is very special."
No hesitation when Real Madrid called
The midfielder also revealed that he needed no convincing when Los Blancos made their initial approach. He immediately accepted the offer to move to the Spanish capital without any hesitation.
"When Real Madrid called me, I had no doubts," Silva stated. "When they called and said they were interested, I immediately said yes, without thinking twice, because I believe it’s the best option for me, for my career, and for my family. Being here is a dream come true."
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Liga debut awaits against Espanyol
Silva made his unofficial debut for the club during a 2-1 pre-season victory over Hungarian side Ferencvaros. He subsequently featured in warm-up matches against Deportivo La Coruna and German outfit Schalke.
With pre-season preparations complete and his presentation finished, the midfielder's full focus shifts to competitive action. He is now fully integrated into the squad and ready to make his official mark in Spain.
The Portuguese player is preparing to make his official Liga debut for Madrid in their upcoming league fixture. Los Blancos are scheduled to travel to the RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol.
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