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Benjamin Sesko wants 'unbelievable' Michael Carrick to stay on as Man Utd boss after bringing 'different energy' to squad
Carrick makes his case for permanent role
Since taking the reins on an interim basis, Carrick has overseen a remarkable upturn in form, guiding the Red Devils to 29 points from a possible 39 across 13 matches. The latest victory, a 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday, has put United 11 points clear of sixth-placed Brighton with just four games remaining. With Champions League football all but secured, the players are beginning to speak out in support of the man who has steadied the ship. Sesko, who has scored six of his 10 league goals under Carrick, is leadings those calls.
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Sesko hails 'unbelievable' interim boss
Speaking after his match-winning heroics against the Bees, Sesko was glowing in his appraisal of the interim head coach. The summer signing has looked like a different player in recent weeks and credits the tactical and emotional shift brought about by the Englishman. "Of course, he's an amazing coach, I’ve said this many times," Sesko told reporters. "He's brought different energy. Also the way we're doing in the training, it's unbelievable and of course, I would like to have him here."
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Fernandes nears Premier League history
Bruno Fernandes has also shone under Carrick, and provided the assist for Sesko’s winner against Brentford, taking his tally to 19 for the season. He now sits just one behind the all-time Premier League single-season record of 20, currently shared by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Sesko is confident that his team-mate will claim the record for himself before the campaign concludes. "Look, he's capable of everything," the striker added. "The way he's playing, the way he's understanding the game, it’s just outstanding and I'm really pleased that I can be part of the team being with him."
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Bittersweet farewell for 'working machine' Casemiro
While the future looks bright for Sesko and Fernandes, the Brentford match also served as a reminder of the impending departures at Old Trafford. Casemiro opened the scoring, but the Brazilian midfielder is set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer. Sesko admitted that losing the veteran’s influence will be a significant blow to the squad next term.
Paying tribute to the former Real Madrid man, Sesko said: "He’s a working machine. He’s experienced, what he's putting on the pitch is unbelievable. You need someone like this. And I think you can be stupid if you don't look at him and try to be as him when it comes to the work rate and stuff. Unfortunately, he’s leaving."