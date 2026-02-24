Benjamin Sesko reveals the truth about Dimitar Berbatov shooting advice amid Man Utd goalscoring streak

Sesko took a while to settle into the United team and adapt to the Premier League but he is now demonstrating why United paid so much for him and why he was among the most coveted strikers in Europe last summer, with Arsenal and Newcastle also showing interest in signing him.

In his last seven appearances he is averaging a goal every 45 minutes while his goals in that period have earned United a total of six points. Michael Carrick described Sesko's finish against Everton as "ruthless" and said the Slovenian is in a good place.

There have been various theories about why Sesko has found his feet lately, with one story doing the rounds suggesting Sesko had been taking tips from ex-Red Devils striker Berbatov. The Slovenian was asked about the rumours by reporters following his decisive strike at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.