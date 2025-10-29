'Be arrogant!' - Benjamin Sesko receives advice from Dimitar Berbatov after slow Man Utd start as ex-striker makes Rasmus Hojlund comparison

Berbatov's words of wisdom did not stop there. Known for his flair and skills on the ball, the former United and Tottenham man went on to add that top players must have a certain level of arrogance in their game, if they are to stand out at Europe's top clubs.

He added: "Be confident in yourself. Be arrogant in a way that you demand the ball from your team-mates when you make the run. And when you make a good run, if the ball doesn't come for you, say it or express it in a way that your teammates will understand that, 'I am here. I’m making the run for you. Respect my run. Not every time but try to see me and believe in what I can do with that run.'

"Sometimes be angry. Scream, swear at him, whatever. [It’s] not personal. Just in a way that I’m here, man. That’s why I’m here. Just give me the ball. Pass to me. I will try to score for you. Half-time, before and after the game, speak. Sometimes I think the players need to be more aggressive and emotional, in a way like, 'Pass me the damn ball, man!'

"Be angry with your team-mates. Not always polite and best friends and buddies. Be more angry. Demand more from each other. Whoever is in the position of being the captain, be the one to demand more from yourself and from them.

"In the end, it comes down to the goals for the strikers. If they don’t score enough goals, people will be on them. If you’re someone who can stay in the box, then train on that. Be in the box. Training session after training session on the empty goal. Someone to give you the ball, just do tap-ins. Get into the habit of scoring that easy goal as well."