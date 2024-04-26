Ben White's England snub has made him 'stronger than ever', claims Arsenal legend Lauren as he insists controversial decision is 'only a good thing' for Gunners ahead of huge north London derby ArsenalBen WhitePremier LeagueEnglandTottenham vs Arsenal

Ben White’s snubbing of an England call-up has made him “stronger than ever” and remains “a good thing” for Arsenal, says ex-Gunners star Lauren.