Belgium Euro 2024 squad: Who will Domenico Tedesco take to Germany?

With a 'golden generation' coming to its end, a new-look Red Devils squad is set for its first major tournament

Having allowed a 'golden generation' to pass them by without any major silverware to show for it, a youthful Belgium are preparing for their first major tournament since being shorn of some of their biggest stars in the modern era. That doesn't mean they won't have plenty of quality and experience on show at Euro 2024, though, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen and Romelu Lukaku all still key players under Roberto Martinez's successor, Domenico Tedesco.

Those veterans of the national team will surely be on a mission to make amends for Belgium's dismal showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they fell at the first hurdle, exiting a favourable group that contained Croatia, Morocco and Canada. At Euro 2020 - arguably that so-called 'golden generation's' best chance of winning a major trophy - the Belgians saw their dream ended at the quarter-final stage by eventual winners, Italy.

Expectation will be wildly different this time around in Germany, and that means the pressure will be somewhat off for Tedesco and his team, but there is no doubt they will still be desperate to go as deep into the tournament as possible. Their journey begins in Group E alongside Slovakia and Romania, with a playoff set to decide their third opponent.

