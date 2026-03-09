Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich waiting on Manuel Neuer to decide on his future as Max Eberl addresses contract uncertainty
Neuer's recurring calf injury persists
Eberl has addressed the physical state of Neuer following a frustrating pattern of muscle issues. The veteran goalkeeper suffered a recurring calf injury during the 4-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday.
This marks a worrying trend for the 39-year-old, who was substituted at half-time of that match after just returning from a previous muscle fibre tear. Despite the repetition of the injury, Eberl emphasised that Bayern Munich will not rush his rehabilitation. "I don’t want to give a time to avoid building up pressure. He should cure it in peace," he stated.
Contract negotiations on hold for the captain
The captain's current deal at the Allianz Arena is set to expire this summer, yet no formal extension has been signed. Eberl clarified that the club’s strategy remains unchanged despite the recent medical bulletins. The hierarchy intends to wait until the spring before engaging in definitive talks.
"We know what age Manu is. We have always said, now he should first turn 40 at the end of March. And then we will sit down in peace and talk," the sporting director explained. He stressed that any final decision would be collaborative: "Then he has to tell us how he feels, what his mood is like. And we have to decide for ourselves how to proceed. He's had an outstanding season so far, he's a top goalkeeper. But this (current) injury doesn't change anything for us."
Urbig prepares for Atalanta challenge
With Neuer unavailable, the responsibility falls on Urbig for the upcoming Champions League round of 16 first leg against Atalanta Bergamo. The 22-year-old has already filled in eleven times this season, proving his reliability in high-pressure situations.
Eberl expressed total confidence in the young deputy’s development and readiness for the European stage. "Jonas has developed superbly in my opinion," he remarked before the flight to Italy. He added that he has "zero concern" if Urbig is in goal against Bergamo, highlighting the trust placed in him.
World Cup talk surrounds the young goalkeeper
The rapid rise of Urbig has sparked significant conversation regarding his potential inclusion in the German national team for the upcoming World Cup. While cautious about overstepping his authority regarding international selections, Eberl acknowledged that the goalkeeper’s trajectory is making him impossible to ignore.
"I am not the sporting director of the national team, but the sports director of FC Bayern. I am very happy that Jonas is with us," Eberl clarified. However, he left the door open for the youngster’s international ambitions, confirming: "If he brings good performance, I think every player is a candidate."
