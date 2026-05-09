Bayern Munich step up pursuit of Atalanta star as transfer green light received

According to reports from Sky Sport and transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the groundwork for a deal is already being laid behind the scenes. It is understood that De Ketelaere has already given his approval for a potential transfer to the Allianz Arena, effectively clearing the path for club-to-club negotiations to commence. This development follows the player’s successful transformation in Bergamo, where his technical quality and ability to operate between the lines have revitalised his career under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini.