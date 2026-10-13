Bayern Munich player ratings vs Viking: Harry Kane rescues a point after defensive collapse

Bayern Munich's Champions League journey took a dramatic and somewhat baffling turn at the Lyse Arena as they played out a high-octane 3-3 draw with Viking. The German giants appeared sleep-deprived in the opening period, falling two goals behind by half-time. Defensive lapses allowed Gianni Stensness to open the scoring after just two minutes, before Peter Christiansen doubled the advantage late in the first half. Bayern dominated possession with 66% but struggled to find their tactical rhythm in a flat opening 45 minutes.
The second half saw a monumental shift in intensity as Kompany's tactical adjustments bore fruit. Kane spearheaded the revival, first converting a penalty in the 54th minute before clinical finishing brought the scores level just six minutes later. When Luis Diaz put Bayern ahead in the 71st minute, a complete turnaround seemed inevitable. However, Bayern failed to manage the closing stages despite their 25 total shots, allowing Herman Haugen to snatch an equaliser in the 90th minute for the spirited hosts.