Bayern Munich player ratings vs Arsenal: Harry Kane is outshone by teenager Lennart Karl while Manuel Neuer shows his age as unbeaten run ends in Champions League

Manuel Neuer (4/10):

Should have done better for Timber's goal as he flapped at the ball, but redeemed himself somewhat with a fine saves to deny Saka, Mosquera and Rice. Took chances with his distribution, but plenty came off, while his positioning had been excellent until he was caught miles out for Martinelli to seal victory.

Josip Stanisic (6/10):

Kept Trossard and then Madueke on a pretty tight leash. Didn't offer much going forward but otherwise a solid display.

Dayot Upamecano (4/10):

Never looked wholly comfortable. Played some sloppy passes and was pulled out of position on more than one occasion, which resulted in him being booked for a late challenge.

Jonathan Tah (7/10):

Much more composed than his central defensive partner. Showed good strength to deal with Merino.

Konrad Laimer (4/10):

Engaged in a battle with Saka that he came out second-best in. Booked in the first half before losing Madueke for the substitute's strike.